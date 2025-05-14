Trump's Approval Rises Amid Recession Concerns

President Donald Trump's approval rating has experienced an uptick, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll concluding on Tuesday. The poll reflects a reduction in public anxiety over Trump's economic strategies and an anticipated recession.

The two-day survey revealed a 44% approval for the Republican president's performance, advancing from 42% in an earlier survey conducted between April 25-27. The approval of Trump's economic management increased to 39% from a previous 36%.

Despite concerns over Trump's trade policies and the potential economic fallout, Americans are easing their recession worries, with a significant 69% still concerned, down from 76% in April. As tariff tensions relax, Trump's favorable rating continues to rise, contrasting against the backdrop of former President Joe Biden's economic legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)