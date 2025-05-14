Trump's Approval Rises Amid Recession Concerns
President Donald Trump's approval rating has seen a slight increase, as reported by a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll. This change comes as worries about the economy and potential recession are easing among Americans. The poll also indicates shifting perceptions about economic culpability between Trump and former President Joe Biden.
The two-day survey revealed a 44% approval for the Republican president's performance, advancing from 42% in an earlier survey conducted between April 25-27. The approval of Trump's economic management increased to 39% from a previous 36%.
Despite concerns over Trump's trade policies and the potential economic fallout, Americans are easing their recession worries, with a significant 69% still concerned, down from 76% in April. As tariff tensions relax, Trump's favorable rating continues to rise, contrasting against the backdrop of former President Joe Biden's economic legacy.
