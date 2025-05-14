Left Menu

Trump's Approval Rises Amid Recession Concerns

President Donald Trump's approval rating has seen a slight increase, as reported by a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll. This change comes as worries about the economy and potential recession are easing among Americans. The poll also indicates shifting perceptions about economic culpability between Trump and former President Joe Biden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 03:01 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 03:01 IST
President Donald Trump's approval rating has experienced an uptick, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll concluding on Tuesday. The poll reflects a reduction in public anxiety over Trump's economic strategies and an anticipated recession.

The two-day survey revealed a 44% approval for the Republican president's performance, advancing from 42% in an earlier survey conducted between April 25-27. The approval of Trump's economic management increased to 39% from a previous 36%.

Despite concerns over Trump's trade policies and the potential economic fallout, Americans are easing their recession worries, with a significant 69% still concerned, down from 76% in April. As tariff tensions relax, Trump's favorable rating continues to rise, contrasting against the backdrop of former President Joe Biden's economic legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

