Operation Sindoor: India's Decisive Blow Against Terrorism

The Chief of Defence Staff and other top military officials briefed President Droupadi Murmu about Operation Sindoor, initiated by India to dismantle terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir. Launched on May 7, it was a response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Updated: 14-05-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 12:05 IST
India's military hierarchy convened with President Droupadi Murmu to discuss the progress and significance of Operation Sindoor. Led by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, the briefing detailed the actions taken against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.

This military initiative, set into motion on May 7, was a strategic retaliation following the grievous Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives. Operation Sindoor marks a robust response by India in its fight against terrorism.

The President lauded the armed forces for their unwavering courage and commitment, emphasizing the operation's success in curbing terrorism. Her commendations reflect national support for the military's endeavors against threats to India's security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

