Operation Sindoor: India's Decisive Blow Against Terrorism

India's military hierarchy convened with President Droupadi Murmu to discuss the progress and significance of Operation Sindoor. Led by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, the briefing detailed the actions taken against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.

This military initiative, set into motion on May 7, was a strategic retaliation following the grievous Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives. Operation Sindoor marks a robust response by India in its fight against terrorism.

The President lauded the armed forces for their unwavering courage and commitment, emphasizing the operation's success in curbing terrorism. Her commendations reflect national support for the military's endeavors against threats to India's security.

(With inputs from agencies.)