India Rejects China's Renaming in Arunachal Pradesh
India has rejected China's attempt to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh as a response to China's legal request to withhold certain X accounts in India. The External Affairs Ministry stated that such attempts won't change the state's status as part of India.
- Country:
- India
Amid growing tensions, the X accounts of Global Times and Xinhua faced restrictions in India following a legal request. This incident highlights the increasing digital and geopolitical friction between the two nations.
China's recent move to rename locations in Arunachal Pradesh, which it claims as part of Tibet, has been met with strong resistance from India. The Indian government has refuted these actions, calling such Chinese attempts 'vain and preposterous.'
India's External Affairs Ministry asserted the state's inalienable status as an integral part of the country, emphasizing a firm rejection of China's claims. This marks a continued strain in Indo-China relations over territorial disagreements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
