India Rejects China's Renaming in Arunachal Pradesh

Amid growing tensions, the X accounts of Global Times and Xinhua faced restrictions in India following a legal request. This incident highlights the increasing digital and geopolitical friction between the two nations.

China's recent move to rename locations in Arunachal Pradesh, which it claims as part of Tibet, has been met with strong resistance from India. The Indian government has refuted these actions, calling such Chinese attempts 'vain and preposterous.'

India's External Affairs Ministry asserted the state's inalienable status as an integral part of the country, emphasizing a firm rejection of China's claims. This marks a continued strain in Indo-China relations over territorial disagreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)