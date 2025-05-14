Trump's Ceasefire Claim on India-Pakistan Conflict Sparks Controversy
The US President, Donald Trump, claims his administration brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, raising questions about the role of India's leaders in the agreement. Congress challenges the silence of Indian PM Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on the issue amid allegations of US pressure.
US President Donald Trump's recent assertion of brokering peace between India and Pakistan has sparked political controversy in India. According to Trump, his administration effectively negotiated an end to escalating hostilities between the two nations, allegedly using trade incentives to achieve this outcome.
However, Indian opposition party Congress has criticized both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for their silence on the matter. Congress questions whether India's security interests were compromised due to US pressure, highlighting statements made by Trump in Saudi Arabia.
Contradicting Trump's claims, Indian officials maintain that the ceasefire was a bilateral agreement between India's and Pakistan's military leaders, with no involvement from third parties. This development raises further scrutiny on the reported US-mediated talks involving potential trade deals.
