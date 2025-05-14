Left Menu

Bangladesh Elections: Internal Affairs and the Awami League Ban

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus defends the ban on Sheikh Hasina's Awami League, citing national security. India expresses concerns over the lack of due process. The Awami League, accused of electoral malpractice and crimes against humanity, was officially disbanded following revised anti-terrorism legislation.

Updated: 14-05-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 13:30 IST
Bangladesh Elections: Internal Affairs and the Awami League Ban
  Bangladesh

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, through his top aide Shafiqul Alam, emphasized that the election process is a domestic affair, reinforcing the necessity to ban former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League for preserving national security.

The controversial ban, executed via a revised anti-terrorism law, has drawn international attention, particularly from India, which has criticized the absence of due process and advocated for free and fair elections.

The Awami League, historically influential and accused of serious crimes during its rule, stands disqualified from participating in upcoming elections, amid a backdrop of legal charges against its leadership.

