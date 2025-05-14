Left Menu

BJP Criticizes PDP Over Social Media Censorship Debate

The BJP criticized PDP leader Iltija Mufti for questioning the withholding of social media accounts of certain media outlets in India. This action follows China's controversial renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh. India firmly opposes China's claims, reinforcing the state's integral status as part of India.

Updated: 14-05-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 18:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticized the People's Democratic Party (PDP) after its leader Iltija Mufti raised questions around the withholding of accounts on platform X belonging to media outlets including China's Global Times and Xinhua.

This controversy emerges as tension rises following China's announcement of new names for areas in Arunachal Pradesh, a region it claims as part of Tibet. The BJP's national spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari, accused the Muftis of supporting Pakistan and China.

In response, India's External Affairs Ministry emphasized that Arunachal Pradesh remains an integral and inalienable part of India, rejecting China's attempts as futile and baseless.

(With inputs from agencies.)

