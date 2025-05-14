Left Menu

Merging Dynamics: NCP's Political Chessboard

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP is open to merger talks, despite dismissing current media speculation as guesswork. The split in July 2023, recent political maneuverings, and party alignments highlight the fluid dynamics within Maharashtra's political landscape, with focus on upcoming local body elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:40 IST
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Ajit Pawar, has expressed openness to a merger proposal, despite recent media speculation being dismissed as speculative. The party's split in July 2023 continues to influence political strategies.

On Wednesday, the NCP (SP) dismissed ongoing rumors of a merger as media fodder. Senior NCP (SP) leaders, including Anil Deshmukh and Jayant Patil, addressed these rumors, expressing no urgent need for clarifications while focusing on organizational and future electoral strategies.

The NCP continues to prioritize grassroots engagement, with a focus on upcoming local body elections, while pointing out issues like corruption under the Mahayuti government. The party aims to strengthen its vote bank and highlight critical issues like unemployment and farm distress.

