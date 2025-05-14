Merging Dynamics: NCP's Political Chessboard

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Ajit Pawar, has expressed openness to a merger proposal, despite recent media speculation being dismissed as speculative. The party's split in July 2023 continues to influence political strategies.

On Wednesday, the NCP (SP) dismissed ongoing rumors of a merger as media fodder. Senior NCP (SP) leaders, including Anil Deshmukh and Jayant Patil, addressed these rumors, expressing no urgent need for clarifications while focusing on organizational and future electoral strategies.

The NCP continues to prioritize grassroots engagement, with a focus on upcoming local body elections, while pointing out issues like corruption under the Mahayuti government. The party aims to strengthen its vote bank and highlight critical issues like unemployment and farm distress.

(With inputs from agencies.)