Congress Rallies Against Modi's Silence on US Mediation Claims

The Congress on Wednesday accused the BJP of using Operation Sindoor for political gains while questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on Trump's mediation claims in the India-Pakistan conflict. The opposition plans nationwide rallies to demand answers and protest what they view as an unnecessary political move by the ruling party.

Led by leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh, the Congress criticized the ambiguity surrounding the security actions against Pakistan and a lack of accountability for an intelligence failure that resulted in the Pahalgam attack. The party has condemned inappropriate statements by a Madhya Pradesh minister, urging accountability and respect for armed forces.

The Congress reiterated calls for national unity, stressing the need for transparency and bipartisan dialogue. They criticized the government's exclusionary meetings and demanded an all-party session to address critical issues, aiming to hold the government accountable for managing national security and foreign diplomacy intricacies.

