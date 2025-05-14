Niels Olsen Elected: A Legislative Shift in Ecuador

Ecuador's National Assembly took a decisive step on Wednesday by electing Niels Olsen, a staunch ally of President Daniel Noboa, as its president. This appointment is seen as a strategic move to ensure majority support for Noboa's ambitious agenda, which includes anti-crime initiatives and economic reforms.

In the latest assembly session, 80 legislators from Noboa's National Democratic Action (ADN) party, along with members from smaller political factions, endorsed Olsen. The 37-year-old businessman, who has experience as a former tourism minister, emphasized his commitment to uniting the assembly and facilitating much-needed change in Ecuador.

As President Noboa prepares for his new term beginning May 24, challenges persist. Despite increased security measures, violence in Ecuador continues to rise, with a reported 65% increase in violent deaths. Noboa remains focused on reforming the justice system and strengthening security operations to combat crime effectively.

