Niels Olsen Elected: A Legislative Shift in Ecuador

Ecuador's legislature has selected Niels Olsen, an ally of President Daniel Noboa, as its new president. This move solidifies Noboa's influence, aiding his reform agenda. Olsen, formerly the tourism minister, promises unity and calls for transformative change amid rising crime and economic struggles in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 22:33 IST
Ecuador's National Assembly took a decisive step on Wednesday by electing Niels Olsen, a staunch ally of President Daniel Noboa, as its president. This appointment is seen as a strategic move to ensure majority support for Noboa's ambitious agenda, which includes anti-crime initiatives and economic reforms.

In the latest assembly session, 80 legislators from Noboa's National Democratic Action (ADN) party, along with members from smaller political factions, endorsed Olsen. The 37-year-old businessman, who has experience as a former tourism minister, emphasized his commitment to uniting the assembly and facilitating much-needed change in Ecuador.

As President Noboa prepares for his new term beginning May 24, challenges persist. Despite increased security measures, violence in Ecuador continues to rise, with a reported 65% increase in violent deaths. Noboa remains focused on reforming the justice system and strengthening security operations to combat crime effectively.

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

