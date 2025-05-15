Retail Cybersecurity Alert: Scattered Spider Hackers Threaten US Companies

Alphabet's Google has issued a warning to US retailers, stating that the hacking group responsible for disruptions in UK retail sectors is targeting similar companies in the United States. Google's cybersecurity analyst, John Hultquist, emphasized the aggressiveness and effectiveness of these hackers in evading established security systems.

The group in question is associated with 'Scattered Spider,' a network of hackers with diverse expertise that has been connected to significant hacks, including the shutdown of M&S's online operations in the UK. Scattered Spider-affiliated hackers are notorious for targeting specific sectors for extended periods.

Despite efforts by law enforcement agencies, managing these hackers has been challenging due to the group's disorganization, the youth of its members, and lack of cooperation from victims. US retail organizations are remaining vigilant, collaborating with Google to prepare defenses against potential breaches.

