Retail Cybersecurity Alert: Scattered Spider Hackers Threaten US Companies

Hackers known as 'Scattered Spider' are shifting focus from UK to US retailers, according to Google's cybersecurity analyst. The group, connected to disruptions at prominent British businesses like M&S, presents a significant threat to US companies, raising alarms among cybersecurity experts and retail associations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 03:00 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 03:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Alphabet's Google has issued a warning to US retailers, stating that the hacking group responsible for disruptions in UK retail sectors is targeting similar companies in the United States. Google's cybersecurity analyst, John Hultquist, emphasized the aggressiveness and effectiveness of these hackers in evading established security systems.

The group in question is associated with 'Scattered Spider,' a network of hackers with diverse expertise that has been connected to significant hacks, including the shutdown of M&S's online operations in the UK. Scattered Spider-affiliated hackers are notorious for targeting specific sectors for extended periods.

Despite efforts by law enforcement agencies, managing these hackers has been challenging due to the group's disorganization, the youth of its members, and lack of cooperation from victims. US retail organizations are remaining vigilant, collaborating with Google to prepare defenses against potential breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

