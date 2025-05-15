Left Menu

U.S. Judge Orders Release of Georgetown Student Detained for Pro-Palestinian Activism

A U.S. federal judge ordered the release of Badar Khan Suri, a Georgetown University student detained over pro-Palestinian activism. The Trump administration aimed to deport him for allegedly spreading militant propaganda and antisemitism. His release marks a setback for Trump, who targeted pro-Palestinian foreign citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 03:32 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 03:32 IST
In a significant legal development, a U.S. federal judge has ruled for the release of Badar Khan Suri, a Georgetown University student from India, detained due to his pro-Palestinian activism. Suri, a postdoctoral fellow, faced deportation accusations from the Trump administration, which claimed he propagated Palestinian militant propaganda and antisemitism.

The Trump administration's actions against Suri were part of a broader push targeting foreign nationals participating in Palestinian support protests. Civil rights advocates criticized the administration for impeding free speech. U.S. District Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles, who halted Suri's deportation, ordered his release on personal recognizance, spotlighting legal challenges against Trump policies.

Homeland Security officials allege Suri's connections to Hamas figures. Contrarily, his wife, Mapheze Saleh, emotionally reacted to the ruling, underscoring personal impacts. As similar cases unfold, civil liberty groups celebrate these legal victories as setbacks for Trump's stances on Palestinian protestors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

