U.S. Judge Orders Release of Georgetown Student Detained for Pro-Palestinian Activism

In a significant legal development, a U.S. federal judge has ruled for the release of Badar Khan Suri, a Georgetown University student from India, detained due to his pro-Palestinian activism. Suri, a postdoctoral fellow, faced deportation accusations from the Trump administration, which claimed he propagated Palestinian militant propaganda and antisemitism.

The Trump administration's actions against Suri were part of a broader push targeting foreign nationals participating in Palestinian support protests. Civil rights advocates criticized the administration for impeding free speech. U.S. District Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles, who halted Suri's deportation, ordered his release on personal recognizance, spotlighting legal challenges against Trump policies.

Homeland Security officials allege Suri's connections to Hamas figures. Contrarily, his wife, Mapheze Saleh, emotionally reacted to the ruling, underscoring personal impacts. As similar cases unfold, civil liberty groups celebrate these legal victories as setbacks for Trump's stances on Palestinian protestors.

(With inputs from agencies.)