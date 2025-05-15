Britain's Media Reforms: Balancing Ownership & Independence

The British government announced new media reforms that would permit state-owned investors to own up to 15% of the country's newspaper publishers. This shift is intended to resolve the ongoing uncertainty regarding the ownership of the Telegraph newspaper.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy emphasized that these reforms aim to protect media plurality and adapt to evolving news consumption habits. Nandy assured that while safeguarding the UK media from foreign state control, news organizations must maintain their ability to secure essential funding.

Questions about media independence and foreign political influence have been raised with the Telegraph's ownership. The government's proposal includes 'targeted exceptions' that would allow specific sovereign wealth or pension funds to invest, sustaining newspapers and limiting foreign control.

(With inputs from agencies.)