Democratic Leader Challenges Tulsi Gabbard's Intelligence Shake-up

The top Democrat on the House intelligence committee calls on Tulsi Gabbard to provide evidence of political bias leading to her removal of key intelligence figures. The NIC's report contradicts claims linking Venezuelan gangs to Nicolas Maduro's government, prompting concerns of political motivations overshadowing national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 04:40 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 04:40 IST
The top Democrat on the United States House intelligence committee has called out Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, demanding evidence of alleged political bias behind her decision to remove leading intelligence personnel. This action followed the National Intelligence Council's (NIC) report contravening a major Trump administration deportation claim.

The assessment debunked suggestions that Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua, is in collaboration with President Nicolas Maduro's government, a key justification used for recent deportations under the Alien Enemies Act. Gabbard, a staunch supporter of former President Trump, dismissed acting NIC chairman Michael Collins and vice-chair Maria Langan-Riekhof, according to Fox News.

This move has ignited concern among Congress members, with Representative Jim Himes seeking proof from Gabbard to validate her claim of bias. Senate intelligence committee's top Democrat, Mark Warner, accused Gabbard of sidelining intelligence officials over reports deemed politically embarrassing. Meanwhile, the CIA resists Gabbard's attempts to oversee the Presidential Daily Brief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

