Controversies and Legal Battles in Trump's America: A Snapshot

This content covers several pressing news items in the U.S. domestic scene, from Elon Musk's PAC lawsuit and a Russian-born scientist's criminal charges to scandalous allegations against Sean Combs and Harvard's financial maneuvering after Trump-era grant freezes. Also covered are federal investigations, military celebrations, and Republican tax proposals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 05:27 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 05:27 IST
Elon Musk's political action committee is embroiled in legal controversy, facing a class action suit for allegedly not paying swing state voters last year for signing petitions. Meanwhile, the U.S. Justice Department is scrutinizing UnitedHealth for potential Medicare fraud, alongside other notable legal developments.

In academia, Harvard University is allocating $250 million to support research affected by the Trump administration's suspension of federal grants. Additionally, Harvard scientist Kseniia Petrova faces criminal charges related to the smuggling of biological samples.

Personal and cultural narratives come under the spotlight as Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces explosive allegations from ex-girlfriend Cassie, resulting in a $20 million settlement. Concurrently, Trump's planned dual celebration with the U.S. Army highlights celebratory military traditions.

