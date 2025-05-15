Left Menu

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are set to begin in Istanbul, despite the absence of Presidents Putin and Trump. The talks, involving key technocrats, focus on a potential 30-day ceasefire. Concerns remain over Russian aggression, with the U.S. considering further sanctions against Moscow to encourage a resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 05:44 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 05:44 IST
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic development, peace talks between Russia and Ukraine will commence in Istanbul. However, the absence of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump from the discussions has dampened expectations. Instead, the Kremlin has dispatched a team of experienced technocrats led by presidential adviser Vladimir Medinsky and Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin.

The announcement from the Kremlin comes in response to a recent proposal by Putin for direct negotiations without conditions, a move that faced skepticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Zelenskiy has publicly challenged Putin to attend the talks, emphasizing his commitment to peace despite Putin's absence. Both countries aim for a potential 30-day ceasefire, a proposition supported by Zelenskiy but contingent on detailed discussions led by Russia.

The situation has prompted the U.S. to consider secondary sanctions against Russia to push for progress. U.S. officials have hinted at financial measures and potential penalties for Russian oil buyers. As the talks unfold, the global community watches closely, hoping for a resolution to Europe's largest land conflict since World War Two.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025