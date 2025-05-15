High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

In a significant diplomatic development, peace talks between Russia and Ukraine will commence in Istanbul. However, the absence of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump from the discussions has dampened expectations. Instead, the Kremlin has dispatched a team of experienced technocrats led by presidential adviser Vladimir Medinsky and Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin.

The announcement from the Kremlin comes in response to a recent proposal by Putin for direct negotiations without conditions, a move that faced skepticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Zelenskiy has publicly challenged Putin to attend the talks, emphasizing his commitment to peace despite Putin's absence. Both countries aim for a potential 30-day ceasefire, a proposition supported by Zelenskiy but contingent on detailed discussions led by Russia.

The situation has prompted the U.S. to consider secondary sanctions against Russia to push for progress. U.S. officials have hinted at financial measures and potential penalties for Russian oil buyers. As the talks unfold, the global community watches closely, hoping for a resolution to Europe's largest land conflict since World War Two.

(With inputs from agencies.)