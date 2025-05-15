Controversy Erupts Over Gabbard's Ouster of Top Intelligence Officers

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is under fire after dismissing top officials from the National Intelligence Council, claiming they were unable to provide unbiased intelligence. This move followed an NIC assessment that contradicted the Trump administration's rationale for deporting alleged Venezuelan gang members.

The Trump administration alleges that the Tren de Aragua gang is working with the Venezuelan government, using this claim to deport gang members under the Alien Enemies Act. However, the NIC assessment disputes this, stating the Maduro regime likely does not collaborate with the gang.

Representative Jim Himes has demanded that Gabbard provides proof of the alleged bias by May 21. Meanwhile, there is internal resistance from the CIA regarding Gabbard's efforts to relocate the preparation of the Presidential Daily Brief from the CIA to the ODNI.

(With inputs from agencies.)