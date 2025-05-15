Left Menu

U.S. President's Surprising Request to Speak with 'Pope Leo'

In an interview with Fox News, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his desire to speak with Pope Leo, the first American pontiff. He described the Pope's selection as surprising. The interview was part of the 'Hannity' program aired on Wednesday, following the taping on Monday.

Donald Trump

In a recent Fox News interview, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed a desire to communicate with Pope Leo, marking the pontiff as a groundbreaking figure for the United States.

The president highlighted Pope Leo's unexpected election, noting it as a pivotal moment.

The conversation was featured on Wednesday's broadcast of the 'Hannity' program, recorded Monday.

