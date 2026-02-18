Pope Leo's Ash Wednesday Warning: A World in Flames
Pope Leo highlighted global wars and environmental destruction during an Ash Wednesday Mass, initiating Lent. He used ashes to symbolize the world's turmoil, promoting reflection and penance among Christians. Although he didn't specify conflicts, Leo criticized the global 'zeal for war' in his first year as pope.
During an Ash Wednesday Mass in Vatican City, Pope Leo expressed deep concern over a world beset by wars and environmental ruin, marking the beginning of Lent for Christians worldwide.
The pope used the symbolism of ashes to signify the pervasive destruction affecting cities and ecosystems, emphasizing the weight of mortality.
Without identifying specific conflicts, Pope Leo, the first American pope, reiterated his stance against the global 'zeal for war', echoing sentiments from a recent policy address.
