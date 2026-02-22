Pope Leo's Urgent Plea: Peace for Ukraine Now
Pope Leo passionately called for swift peace in the Ukraine conflict during his Sunday address. Highlighting the extensive suffering and destruction, he urged the world to act decisively. The U.S. continues to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, despite ongoing challenges and demands from Russia that Ukraine disputes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 18:07 IST
Pope Leo delivered an impassioned plea for peace in Ukraine on Sunday, labeling the four-year-old conflict as a crisis that demands immediate resolution.
The ongoing war, escalated by Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, has left a trail of destruction, as highlighted by the latest missile attacks overnight.
The Pope expressed his profound sorrow over the devastation, urging global leaders to translate their empathy into responsible actions for peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hungary Threatens to Block EU Sanctions Over Russian Oil Deliveries
Tensions Rise as Ukrainian Strikes Target Russian-Controlled Regions
Russia's Relentless Assault on Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure
Protracted Conflict: Russia’s Enduring Struggles in Ukraine
Terror from the Skies: Russia's Relentless Strikes on Ukraine