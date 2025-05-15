Congress to Host 'Jai Hind Sabhas': Raising Concerns on National Security

The Indian National Congress has unveiled plans for 'Jai Hind Sabhas' across 15 states from May 20 to 30, aiming to scrutinize the government's national security measures and discuss the US's questionable involvement in halting Indo-Pak hostilities.

Prominent party leaders, including Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, express concerns about security lapses and the government's silence on the US President Donald Trump's claims regarding a mediated ceasefire. The Congress accuses the BJP of politicizing military operations and seeks to highlight these issues through nationwide rallies.

The CWC resolution expresses worries over an intelligence failure in the Pahalgam attack with terrorists remaining uncaptured. The abrupt halt of India's retaliatory measures against Pakistan fuels speculation, demanding governmental clarity and accountability beyond mere public relations measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)