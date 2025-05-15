Election Scandal Unveiled: CPI(M) Veteran's Controversial Claims
The Election Commission has launched an investigation following a viral video in which CPI(M) veteran G Sudhakaran allegedly admits to postal ballot tampering during the 1989 Alappuzha election. The video sparked controversy, prompting reactions from political parties and a rebuttal from CPI(M) district leadership.
The Election Commission on Thursday initiated a probe after a video emerged of CPI(M) veteran G Sudhakaran allegedly claiming that postal ballots were tampered with during the 1989 Alappuzha Lok Sabha election. The claims, made at a gathering in Alappuzha, have sparked widespread controversy.
In response, EC officials visited Sudhakaran's residence to record his statement. The preliminary findings are set to be forwarded to the district collector. Sudhakaran allegedly suggested that NGO union members should not vote for opposition candidates, asserting their ballots could be identified and scrutinized.
The CPI(M) district leadership has distanced itself from Sudhakaran's statements, while political figures such as former BJP state chief K Surendran have criticized the remarks, linking them to broader electoral malpractice allegations. Meanwhile, the Congress has remained silent on the issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
