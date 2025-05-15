Ceasefire Talks: Zelenskiy's Strategic Move

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Thursday that a direct meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin might be unnecessary if peace talks in Istanbul result in a ceasefire agreement between the conflicting nations.

During a press conference in Ankara, Zelenskiy emphasized the need for enhanced political and economic measures against Russia, should it continue to resist meaningful engagement in the ceasefire negotiations.

He remarked on Russia's reluctance to end the ongoing war, highlighting the insufficiency of current pressures on the Kremlin. He urged for more substantial sanctions and international efforts should talks fail to yield a resolution.

