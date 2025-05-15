Left Menu

Ceasefire Talks: Zelenskiy's Strategic Move

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy suggested skipping a meeting with Putin if a ceasefire is achieved through Istanbul talks. He urged increased political and economic pressure on Russia should Moscow avoid engaging meaningfully in discussions to end the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:11 IST
Ceasefire Talks: Zelenskiy's Strategic Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Thursday that a direct meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin might be unnecessary if peace talks in Istanbul result in a ceasefire agreement between the conflicting nations.

During a press conference in Ankara, Zelenskiy emphasized the need for enhanced political and economic measures against Russia, should it continue to resist meaningful engagement in the ceasefire negotiations.

He remarked on Russia's reluctance to end the ongoing war, highlighting the insufficiency of current pressures on the Kremlin. He urged for more substantial sanctions and international efforts should talks fail to yield a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025