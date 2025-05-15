Casteist Controversy Over Colonel Qureshi and Wing Commander Singh Comments
Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav claims Colonel Sofiya Qureshi was targeted due to her religion, while Wing Commander Vyomika Singh was not, due to caste assumptions. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned these statements, emphasizing the non-casteist view of armed forces' uniform and accusing Yadav of narrow thinking.
Ramgopal Yadav, a prominent leader of the Samajwadi Party, ignited controversy by alleging that Colonel Sofiya Qureshi was targeted because of her Muslim identity, while Wing Commander Vyomika Singh was spared due to perceived caste affiliations.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath denounced these remarks, asserting that the armed forces' uniforms transcend caste and religion, embodying a commitment to 'Rashtradharma' or national duty.
Yadav's comments, linking individual identities to caste and religion, were critiqued by Adityanath as an affront to the honor of the Indian Army, reflecting a divisive mentality driven by vote bank politics.
