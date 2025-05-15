Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi: A Bold Stand in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi, during his visit to Bihar, addressed social justice issues and endorsed a movie on reformers Phule couple. Despite facing administrative hindrance, Gandhi interacted with students, advocating for caste census and educational quotas, while receiving mixed reactions from political allies and adversaries.

In a determined quest for social justice, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made headlines during his recent visit to Bihar, addressing inmates at an 'Ambedkar hostel' and endorsing a film depicting the lives of revered reformers Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule. The visit was marked by Gandhi's defiant stance against obstacles set by local authorities, as he engaged with students and highlighted issues of importance to deprived castes.

The day began with a 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad' in Darbhanga, an initiative aimed at addressing educational justice. Despite being barred by the local administration from reaching the designated venue, Gandhi persevered, walking hundreds of meters to meet students. In his speech, he criticized the government for its reluctance to implement reservations in private educational institutions, urging for effective caste census and allocation of funds for SC and ST sub-plans.

After his engagements, Gandhi attended a special screening of 'Phule' in Patna, a film commended for its portrayal of the 19th-century reformers. His visit, perceived as a strategic move in the politically significant Bihar ahead of assembly polls, drew both praise and criticism, highlighting the regional political dynamics. Allies applauded Gandhi's courage, while opponents accused him of politicizing educational spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

