In a significant security operation, three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were neutralized in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, as confirmed by local authorities. This marks another instance of heightened military actions in the region.

India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, reiterated the country's stance on maintaining strictly bilateral relations with Pakistan, highlighting the enduring national consensus on this policy. The statement comes amid various strategic dialogues and military understandings between the two nations.

Amid security concerns, the aviation watchdog BCAS has revoked the security clearance of Turkey's Celebi Airport Services in India. This decision reflects heightened national security considerations and aligns with recent geopolitical developments within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)