London Court Rejects Nirav Modi's Bail Amid Extradition Controversy

Nirav Modi, an Indian diamond magnate, has been denied bail by a London court pending extradition to India. Modi, accused of large-scale fraud at Punjab National Bank, claims threats to his life if extradited. The court found substantial grounds suggesting Modi might flee or tamper with witnesses.

Indian diamond magnate Nirav Modi's request for bail was rejected by a London court on Thursday. Modi sought release while awaiting extradition to India, citing potential threats to his life. Charged with large-scale fraud at Punjab National Bank, Modi has been detained since March 2019.

Despite vehemently denying any wrongdoing, Modi's legal appeals in London's courts have consistently been unsuccessful. His lawyer, Edward Fitzgerald, argued that confidential legal barriers prevent Modi's extradition. He cited fears of extrajudicial reprisals by the Indian government as a major concern.

The judge, however, sided with the Indian authorities, who argued that Modi might attempt to flee or interfere with witnesses. Separately, Modi's uncle, Mehul Choksi, faces related charges after being arrested in Belgium for his part in the Punjab National Bank scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

