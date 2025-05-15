Left Menu

Tragedy in Zapopan: Influencer's Livestreamed Murder Sparks National Outcry

Valeria Marquez, a young beauty influencer, was tragically killed while livestreaming on TikTok, an incident that has sparked national outrage in Mexico. Investigations are underway to treat her death as a possible femicide. President Claudia Sheinbaum has voiced the government's commitment to finding those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:36 IST
In a tragic turn of events, Mexico's security cabinet has launched an investigation into the murder of Valeria Marquez, a young beauty influencer who was shot dead while livestreaming on TikTok, President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Thursday.

The death of the 23-year-old is being considered a potential femicide, highlighting the severity of violence against women in the country. 'An investigation is underway to first find those responsible and the motive behind this situation,' Sheinbaum stated during her morning press conference.

Marquez, who was broadcasting from the beauty salon where she worked in Zapopan, was killed when a man entered and shot her, according to the Jalisco state prosecutor. While authorities have yet to name a suspect, Sheinbaum assured that the security cabinet is actively coordinating with prosecutors to resolve this disturbing case.

