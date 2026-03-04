World Aquatics to Dive Back into Zapopan, Mexico

World Aquatics announced intentions to return to Zapopan, Mexico for the Diving World Cup following the cancellation of the original March 5-8 event due to security threats in the region. Although no new date has been set, the organization assured its commitment to revisiting the location.

Brent Nowicki, Director General of World Aquatics, commended Aquatics Mexico and local authorities for their previous hosting efforts and highlighted the top-notch facilities and staff available in Zapopan. 'We are eager to return,' he stated, reflecting on positive past experiences.

Rommel Pacheco, Mexico's sports chief, indicated the significance of local enthusiasm and expressed a strong desire to reschedule, emphasizing athletes' enjoyment during previous events. The event was canceled following violence linked to the capture of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera, known as 'El Mencho.'

