World Aquatics to Dive Back into Zapopan, Mexico

World Aquatics plans to return to Zapopan, Mexico for the Diving World Cup after security concerns led to the cancellation of the March 5-8 event. Brent Nowicki praised local efforts and facilities, while Rommel Pacheco expressed eagerness to welcome participants back after safety concerns are resolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 01:07 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 01:07 IST
World Aquatics announced intentions to return to Zapopan, Mexico for the Diving World Cup following the cancellation of the original March 5-8 event due to security threats in the region. Although no new date has been set, the organization assured its commitment to revisiting the location.

Brent Nowicki, Director General of World Aquatics, commended Aquatics Mexico and local authorities for their previous hosting efforts and highlighted the top-notch facilities and staff available in Zapopan. 'We are eager to return,' he stated, reflecting on positive past experiences.

Rommel Pacheco, Mexico's sports chief, indicated the significance of local enthusiasm and expressed a strong desire to reschedule, emphasizing athletes' enjoyment during previous events. The event was canceled following violence linked to the capture of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera, known as 'El Mencho.'

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

