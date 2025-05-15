Leaders Meet in UAE for AI Collaboration

In a notable meeting at a palace in Abu Dhabi, U.S. President Donald Trump and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conversed with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The discussion, captured by live television, focused on future technological collaborations.

Following the meeting, President Trump addressed the media, emphasizing an upcoming artificial intelligence initiative with the UAE. He highlighted the unique nature of the project and Jensen Huang's pivotal role.

President Trump's multi-day visit to the Gulf is set to conclude on Friday, with this AI project marking a significant highlight of the trip.

(With inputs from agencies.)