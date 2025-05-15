Leaders Meet in UAE for AI Collaboration
U.S. President Donald Trump, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang engaged in a brief but significant dialogue in Abu Dhabi. Trump announced a promising AI project with the UAE, emphasizing Jensen Huang's involvement during his Gulf visit.
In a notable meeting at a palace in Abu Dhabi, U.S. President Donald Trump and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conversed with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The discussion, captured by live television, focused on future technological collaborations.
Following the meeting, President Trump addressed the media, emphasizing an upcoming artificial intelligence initiative with the UAE. He highlighted the unique nature of the project and Jensen Huang's pivotal role.
President Trump's multi-day visit to the Gulf is set to conclude on Friday, with this AI project marking a significant highlight of the trip.
