AAP Blames BJP for Unprecedented Delhi Air Pollution Crisis

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led administration in Delhi, attributing the capital's unprecedented air pollution levels in May to governmental failures. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) hit 350 in Punjabi Bagh on Thursday.

AAP leaders allege that BJP has reneged on its electoral promise for cleaner air. They claim that under BJP's rule, Delhi's AQI breached the 'severe' category, surpassing 500 in some areas. AAP accused the BJP's governance of neglecting public health responsibilities.

The discrepancies in government-reported AQI data have raised concerns about data manipulation at monitoring stations. AAP shared varying AQI readings from different locations, highlighting inconsistencies. Their leaders challenge the BJP to take responsibility and implement effective pollution control measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)