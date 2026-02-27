Rekha Gupta Criticizes Arvind Kejriwal's 'Common Man' Image Amid Excise Policy Controversy

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday sharply criticized AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, raising questions about his claims of being a lifelong honest politician. Gupta alleged that Kejriwal's lifestyle contradicted his 'common man' image, citing his use of private jets and luxurious residences.

The critique follows a Delhi court's decision to discharge Kejriwal and others in a controversial excise policy case. Gupta questioned the timing of the policy's withdrawal, suggesting it was done to avoid scrutiny after corruption allegations emerged. The excise policy, enacted during Kejriwal's tenure, was retracted in July 2022 following a CBI probe.

Rekha Gupta also accused Kejriwal of deceiving Delhi citizens, referencing past controversies during his leadership. She emphasized that justice in the excise policy case will eventually prevail, as the CBI has appealed against the court's discharge decision. Gupta's comments stir continued debate over governance integrity in Delhi.