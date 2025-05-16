Left Menu

UN Withdraws: Controversy Surrounds U.S.-Backed Gaza Aid Plan

The United Nations has decided not to participate in a U.S.-backed humanitarian initiative in Gaza, citing it as neither impartial nor independent. The plan, criticized for potentially escalating conflicts, aims to provide aid through U.S. private firms. Israel and the U.S. remain supportive but cautious about the execution details.

The United Nations announced on Thursday its decision to withdraw from a U.S.-backed humanitarian operation in Gaza, branding the initiative as lacking impartiality and independence. Meanwhile, Israel has pledged its support to facilitate the effort, which it insists will be devoid of direct involvement in aid deliveries.

The initiative, named the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, plans to commence operations by the end of May despite facing criticism from UN aid chief Tom Fletcher, who labeled it a 'fig leaf for further violence and displacement' of Palestinians. The project intends to engage U.S. private security and logistics firms for aid transportation, as stated by a source acquainted with the plan.

Despite critiques, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed a willingness to consider alternative proposals that prevent Hamas from diverting aid, after discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The foundation's funding sources remain unclear, although no direct U.S. government funding is currently planned.

