Operation Sindoor: Drones and the Future of Warfare
Operation Sindoor highlights the emerging significance of drones in warfare. Retired Lt. Gen. Anil Kumar Bhatt emphasizes that war should be a last resort, despite social media pressures for aggressive actions in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The technological evolution in military conflicts is unavoidable.
- Country:
- India
Operation Sindoor has underscored the crucial role that drones will play in modern warfare, which now includes the pivotal spheres of space and cyberspace. This paradigm shift is predicted to define future military conflicts, according to retired Lt. Gen. Anil Kumar Bhatt, a former Director General of Military Operation.
In an exclusive interview, Lt. Gen. Bhatt criticized social media calls for continued conflict to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after the recent four-day engagement. He stressed that such military actions should only be a final recourse.
Lt. Gen. Bhatt advocated for a strategy-driven approach, arguing that India has already satisfied its strategic objectives, making further aggression unnecessary. The conversation reflects on the broader evolution and ethical considerations of modern warfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
