Congress MLAs Demand Minister's Dismissal Over Controversial Remarks

Congress MLAs initiated a sit-in protest outside Madhya Pradesh Governor's residence, demanding the dismissal of Minister Vijay Shah over derogatory comments against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. Led by Umang Singhar, they met the governor and submitted a memorandum. The Supreme Court is set to address Shah's remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 16-05-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 12:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A group of Congress MLAs began an indefinite protest outside the Madhya Pradesh Governor's residence demanding the removal of Minister Vijay Shah from the state cabinet. The protest was initiated following Shah's offensive comments directed at Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

Led by Leader of Opposition, Umang Singhar, the legislators met Governor Mangubhai Patel and submitted a memorandum seeking Shah's resignation. They are adamant about their demand, emphasizing that Minister Shah has yet to be sacked despite the seriousness of his remarks.

The controversy arose after Shah likened Colonel Qureshi to a 'sister of terrorists' in a rural public event. This led to a suo motu FIR registration by the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The hearing of Shah's plea at the Supreme Court, which criticized the minister's remarks, is scheduled to continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

