Casteist Comments Stir Controversy in UP
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya criticized Samajwadi Party's Ramgopal Yadav for casteist remarks on Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. Yadav also highlighted a contentious comment by a BJP minister against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, noting the discrimination faced by individuals from minority and backward communities.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday lambasted Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav for his derogatory comments regarding Wing Commander Vyomika Singh's caste. Maurya expressed his disapproval on X, condemning Yadav for perpetuating caste biases against Dalits.
Vyomika Singh, a prominent figure in Operation Sindoor's press briefings alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, was at the center of the controversy. Maurya's remarks followed Yadav's criticism of a casteist comment made by Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah about Colonel Qureshi, underscoring the sensitivity of caste-related issues.
Yadav, addressing the BJP's stance in Moradabad, argued that political figures often overlook the identities of individuals from minority and backward communities, leading to discriminatory behavior. The incident sparked a debate on caste dynamics, drawing attention to the need for respectful discourse in public life.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Colonel Sofiya Qureshi: A Trailblazer in the Indian Army
No military installation was targeted in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor: Col Sofiya Qureshi.
Flying to New Heights: The Inspiring Journey of Wing Commander Vyomika Singh
Skyward Journey: The Inspiring Story of Helicopter Pilot Vyomika Singh
Wing Commander Vyomika Singh: A Sky's Story of Courage and Dedication