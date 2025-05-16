Left Menu

Casteist Comments Stir Controversy in UP

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya criticized Samajwadi Party's Ramgopal Yadav for casteist remarks on Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. Yadav also highlighted a contentious comment by a BJP minister against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, noting the discrimination faced by individuals from minority and backward communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-05-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 12:43 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday lambasted Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav for his derogatory comments regarding Wing Commander Vyomika Singh's caste. Maurya expressed his disapproval on X, condemning Yadav for perpetuating caste biases against Dalits.

Vyomika Singh, a prominent figure in Operation Sindoor's press briefings alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, was at the center of the controversy. Maurya's remarks followed Yadav's criticism of a casteist comment made by Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah about Colonel Qureshi, underscoring the sensitivity of caste-related issues.

Yadav, addressing the BJP's stance in Moradabad, argued that political figures often overlook the identities of individuals from minority and backward communities, leading to discriminatory behavior. The incident sparked a debate on caste dynamics, drawing attention to the need for respectful discourse in public life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

