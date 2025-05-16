Left Menu

Diplomatic Chess: Pakistan Calls for Comprehensive Talks Amidst Tensions

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has called for 'composite dialogue' with India to address contentious issues, amid heightened tension following recent cross-border strikes. Efforts for peaceful resolution were emphasized, given the historical context of strained bilateral relations owing to past terrorist attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 16-05-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 13:54 IST
In a bid to address longstanding issues with India, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has appealed for a 'composite dialogue' between the two nations. This call comes amidst heightened tensions following recent military actions across the border.

India has expressed willingness to engage only on the matter of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and issues related to terrorism. Ishaq Dar highlighted that a ceasefire has been extended until May 18, yet emphasized the necessity for political dialogue to resolve the ongoing disputes.

The strained relations between Pakistan and India have further been exacerbated by recent and historical terror attacks, with both countries engaging in military strikes. As both nations aim to end the current conflict, hopes for resuming past efforts at comprehensive dialogue are being revisited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

