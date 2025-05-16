Peter Wilson: Britain's New Ambassador to China

Peter Wilson has been named the United Kingdom's new ambassador to China, as revealed on Friday. Wilson, fluent in Mandarin, brings a wealth of diplomatic experience to one of Britain's most formidable international roles.

The new ambassador takes over from Caroline Wilson and is expected to assume his position in August. His appointment comes at a pivotal time as Britain's Labour government intensifies diplomatic efforts to mend relations with China after largely strained interactions under Conservative rule.

Wilson's unique background, including his father's tenure as a governor of Hong Kong, suits the renewed engagement plans set forth by the British government. The revelation of his appointment, as first reported by Reuters in February, underlines a strategic shift in UK's foreign diplomatic endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)