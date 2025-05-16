Left Menu

Uncertain Outcomes in Portuguese General Election

Portuguese political parties finalize their campaigns for Sunday's general election amidst a lack of expectation for a stable government, with the ruling Democratic Alliance leading in polls, but without a majority. The election was called early following issues with Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's confidence. The far-right Chega party, led by Andre Ventura, is also prominent.

As Portugal gears up for its general election this Sunday, political parties are in a final push on the streets of Lisbon, attempting to galvanize support despite forecasts suggesting no clear winner will emerge. The early election, the third in three years, follows a turmoil-laden period under Prime Minister Luis Montenegro.

Montenegro, under scrutiny due to his family consultancy's dealings, remains defiant, asserting his innocence. The Democratic Alliance, despite being in the lead according to the Catholic University's poll, is projected to fail to secure a parliamentary majority, mirroring the outcome from March 2024's election.

Chega, the far-right party tripling down on its anti-immigration stance, remains firm in third place, even as its leader Andre Ventura recovers from a health scare. The moderate Liberal Initiative inches upward, but not enough for a decisive alliance, leaving Portugal's political future awash with uncertainty.

