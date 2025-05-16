Punjab's Spurious Liquor Tragedy: A Call for Accountability and Reform

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla has called for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to take full responsibility for a spurious liquor tragedy in Amritsar that resulted in 27 deaths. Aujla accused the government of repeated inaction over similar incidents in recent years.

Highlighting a pattern of negligence, Aujla pointed to the Punjab government's Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign, claiming its disconnect with reality as a major reason the tragedy occurred. He urged for resignations of top officials and criticized the administration's focus on revenue over safety.

Aujla further alleged collusion between drug cartels, police personnel, and state officials, demanding an investigation by a high-level committee to address the root cause of drug and liquor-related deaths in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)