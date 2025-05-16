TMC Reshuffle: Strategic Realignment Ahead of Bengal Assembly Elections

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has taken significant steps in its organizational structure by announcing a strategic reshuffle aimed at boosting efficiency and discipline across West Bengal's districts.

Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the changes are designed to integrate seasoned leaders with promising new talent, ensuring a streamlined approach.

In Birbhum, the role of district president has been eliminated, replaced by a nine-member core committee, signaling a shift towards collective leadership and reducing individual dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)