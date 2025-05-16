Left Menu

NATO Allies Push for Boosted Defence Budgets to Bridge Capability Gaps

NATO members, including Italy and Germany, are urged to significantly increase defence spending to meet potential 5% GDP targets. Ministers highlight the importance of closing capability gaps amid geopolitical tensions, emphasizing that enhanced investment in military capabilities is crucial for European security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:15 IST
The call for heightened defence spending among NATO members, particularly by traditionally low-spending nations like Italy and Germany, has become a focal point following discussions with European defence ministers. The meeting underscored the urgency to bridge capability gaps to fortify alliances.

Under catalytic pressure from the United States, NATO allies face the prospect of raising their defence budgets to 5% of GDP over the next decade, a substantial leap from the current 2% target. Germany's Defence Minister, Boris Pistorius, emphasized the universal responsibility of NATO countries to close these gaps, stressing the necessary increase in expenditure.

Italy faces challenges due to its financial constraints, having fallen short of the 2% target in previous years. Nevertheless, the nation's defence expenditure is poised to meet this goal by shifting the inclusion of items like soldiers' pensions. Discussions highlight the indispensable role of enhanced defence investment for European unity and security.

