Mass Defection: Local Leaders Flock to Shiv Sena in Karjat

In a noteworthy political realignment, a significant number of local politicians from Karjat have defected to the Shiv Sena, a party led by Maharashtra's deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The mass induction occurred during a ceremony at the Mayor's bungalow, attended by state Industries Minister Uday Samant, highlighting the party's growing influence.

The new entrants, led by Ramesh Babar of the Katraj Vikas Aghadi, cited the stagnant development in their villages as a crucial factor motivating their switch to the ruling party.

