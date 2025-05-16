Mass Defection: Local Leaders Flock to Shiv Sena in Karjat
In a significant political shift, hundreds of local leaders, including sarpanches from nine villages in Karjat, joined the Shiv Sena. The induction, attended by deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Industries Minister Uday Samant, highlighted discontent over regional developmental gaps.
In a noteworthy political realignment, a significant number of local politicians from Karjat have defected to the Shiv Sena, a party led by Maharashtra's deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
The mass induction occurred during a ceremony at the Mayor's bungalow, attended by state Industries Minister Uday Samant, highlighting the party's growing influence.
The new entrants, led by Ramesh Babar of the Katraj Vikas Aghadi, cited the stagnant development in their villages as a crucial factor motivating their switch to the ruling party.
