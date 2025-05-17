Left Menu

Oli's Warning: Navigating Ideology for Left Unity

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli warns against uniting leftist forces without a shared ideological foundation, emphasizing the need for ideological understanding to avoid discord. He highlights the importance of 'people's multi-party democracy' and affirms the CPN-UML's commitment against the monarchy amidst pro-monarchist unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 17-05-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 13:39 IST
Oli's Warning: Navigating Ideology for Left Unity
Oli
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Prime Minister, K P Sharma Oli, issued a stern warning on Saturday regarding attempts to unite leftist forces without a cohesive ideological framework, asserting it could harm the communist movement.

Speaking at an event marking the 32nd death anniversary of former CPN-UML leader Madan Bhandari, Oli criticized the trend of creating discord within the communist ranks based on personal interests rather than true ideological rifts.

He reiterated the importance of 'people's multi-party democracy' for Nepal's progress, underlining CPN-UML's stance against monarchy amidst rising pro-monarchist activities causing unrest in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

