Left Menu

Political Vendetta Allegations: Congress Leader's Criticism of ED Action and RSS Ideology

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh accuses the BJP-led government of misusing central agencies for political gain in the National Herald case. He also criticizes RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's views on India's identity, urging legal scrutiny of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 23:49 IST
Political Vendetta Allegations: Congress Leader's Criticism of ED Action and RSS Ideology
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh alleged that the Enforcement Directorate's involvement in the National Herald case is politically motivated, arguing no financial transactions occurred. Singh's comments followed the Delhi High Court's decision to issue notices to all respondents, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, after the ED appealed a trial court's decision to dismiss its money-laundering complaint.

Singh accused the BJP-led central government of misusing its agencies to target opposition figures. He expressed satisfaction with the High Court's remarks on the case, suggesting they validated his claims of political vendetta. The court set the next hearing for March 12, 2026.

In a separate issue, Singh criticized Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks that India will always be a Hindu nation. Singh urged Bhagwat to register the RSS under legal provisions to ensure alignment with constitutional values, challenging the organization's commitment to the Indian Constitution.

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025