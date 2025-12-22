Political Vendetta Allegations: Congress Leader's Criticism of ED Action and RSS Ideology
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh accuses the BJP-led government of misusing central agencies for political gain in the National Herald case. He also criticizes RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's views on India's identity, urging legal scrutiny of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh alleged that the Enforcement Directorate's involvement in the National Herald case is politically motivated, arguing no financial transactions occurred. Singh's comments followed the Delhi High Court's decision to issue notices to all respondents, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, after the ED appealed a trial court's decision to dismiss its money-laundering complaint.
Singh accused the BJP-led central government of misusing its agencies to target opposition figures. He expressed satisfaction with the High Court's remarks on the case, suggesting they validated his claims of political vendetta. The court set the next hearing for March 12, 2026.
In a separate issue, Singh criticized Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks that India will always be a Hindu nation. Singh urged Bhagwat to register the RSS under legal provisions to ensure alignment with constitutional values, challenging the organization's commitment to the Indian Constitution.
