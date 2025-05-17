Left Menu

Operation Sindoor Controversy: Rahul Gandhi Challenges Government's Pakistan Notification

Rahul Gandhi criticizes the government, questioning its decision to inform Pakistan about Operation Sindoor. He challenges External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's admission of notifying Pakistan. The Press Information Bureau refutes these claims, suggesting Jaishankar was misquoted. Operation Sindoor was an offensive against terror camps in Pakistan, following a terror attack in Pahalgam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 16:59 IST
Operation Sindoor Controversy: Rahul Gandhi Challenges Government's Pakistan Notification
Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, has sharply criticized the Indian government over its alleged decision to inform Pakistan about Operation Sindoor. He termed this act as a crime and demanded to know who authorized it.

Gandhi questioned External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, following his acknowledgment that the government had informed Pakistan of the operation. Gandhi also raised concerns about potential losses to the Indian Air Force due to this notification.

The Press Information Bureau has countered these claims, asserting that Jaishankar's comments were misrepresented. Operation Sindoor targeted terror camps in Pakistan and PoK after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

