Operation Sindoor Controversy: Rahul Gandhi Challenges Government's Pakistan Notification

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, has sharply criticized the Indian government over its alleged decision to inform Pakistan about Operation Sindoor. He termed this act as a crime and demanded to know who authorized it.

Gandhi questioned External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, following his acknowledgment that the government had informed Pakistan of the operation. Gandhi also raised concerns about potential losses to the Indian Air Force due to this notification.

The Press Information Bureau has countered these claims, asserting that Jaishankar's comments were misrepresented. Operation Sindoor targeted terror camps in Pakistan and PoK after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)