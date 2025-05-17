Ajit Pawar Applauds Uncle Sharad Pawar's Role in Women's Reservation Bill
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar commended his uncle Sharad Pawar for his decisive role in passing the Women's Reservation Bill with a 33% quota for women in local bodies during his tenure as chief minister. The comments come amid speculation of political reconciliation between the two Pawar-led factions of the NCP.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has hailed his uncle, NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar, for championing the Women's Reservation Bill that apportioned a 33% quota to women in local bodies during the latter's term as chief minister.
Ajit Pawar recounted the historic legislative session, asserting, "Saheb (Sharad Pawar) was chief minister at the time and it was my first term as MLA. He said the House should not be adjourned till the bill is passed. We passed the bill after debate at 3:30am," the deputy CM said at an event in Pune.
The praise arrives amid growing rumors of a potential reconciliation between the Pawar-led factions, which split in July 2023. Despite speculation, both sides have dismissed talks of a reunion as mere conjecture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ajit Pawar Strengthens NCP Amid Leadership Shifts and Policy Moves
NCP Factions: The Future of Political Unity
Shiv Sena's Strategic Gain: A Blow to NCP (SP) in Thane
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar hails Indian armed forces after Operation Sindoor, says nation is proud of them.
Operation Sindoor: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar congratulates Indian armed forces for giving `befitting reply' to Pahalgam attack.