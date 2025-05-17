Left Menu

Ajit Pawar Applauds Uncle Sharad Pawar's Role in Women's Reservation Bill

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar commended his uncle Sharad Pawar for his decisive role in passing the Women's Reservation Bill with a 33% quota for women in local bodies during his tenure as chief minister. The comments come amid speculation of political reconciliation between the two Pawar-led factions of the NCP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 21:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has hailed his uncle, NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar, for championing the Women's Reservation Bill that apportioned a 33% quota to women in local bodies during the latter's term as chief minister.

Ajit Pawar recounted the historic legislative session, asserting, "Saheb (Sharad Pawar) was chief minister at the time and it was my first term as MLA. He said the House should not be adjourned till the bill is passed. We passed the bill after debate at 3:30am," the deputy CM said at an event in Pune.

The praise arrives amid growing rumors of a potential reconciliation between the Pawar-led factions, which split in July 2023. Despite speculation, both sides have dismissed talks of a reunion as mere conjecture.

