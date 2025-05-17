Omar Abdullah's Commitment to People-Centric Governance in Jammu and Kashmir

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of Jammu and Kashmir affirmed his government's commitment to prioritizing the needs of the people, stating that public service is a solemn duty beyond mere administration.

During a public outreach program held for the second consecutive day at the Raabta office, Abdullah emphasized the importance of empathy and urgency in addressing citizen concerns. He highlighted that the essence of governance lies in active listening and genuine engagement with the public.

The Chief Minister met with various public delegations to discuss pressing issues, assuring them of a responsive, people-centric approach to resolving their grievances promptly and effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)