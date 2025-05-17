Left Menu

Omar Abdullah's Commitment to People-Centric Governance in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized putting people first during a public outreach program. He stressed the importance of resolving citizens' issues with empathy, active listening, and timely action, assuring that voices from all parts of the region will be heard and addressed promptly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 17-05-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 22:06 IST
Omar Abdullah's Commitment to People-Centric Governance in Jammu and Kashmir
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of Jammu and Kashmir affirmed his government's commitment to prioritizing the needs of the people, stating that public service is a solemn duty beyond mere administration.

During a public outreach program held for the second consecutive day at the Raabta office, Abdullah emphasized the importance of empathy and urgency in addressing citizen concerns. He highlighted that the essence of governance lies in active listening and genuine engagement with the public.

The Chief Minister met with various public delegations to discuss pressing issues, assuring them of a responsive, people-centric approach to resolving their grievances promptly and effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025