Omar Abdullah's Commitment to People-Centric Governance in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized putting people first during a public outreach program. He stressed the importance of resolving citizens' issues with empathy, active listening, and timely action, assuring that voices from all parts of the region will be heard and addressed promptly.
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of Jammu and Kashmir affirmed his government's commitment to prioritizing the needs of the people, stating that public service is a solemn duty beyond mere administration.
During a public outreach program held for the second consecutive day at the Raabta office, Abdullah emphasized the importance of empathy and urgency in addressing citizen concerns. He highlighted that the essence of governance lies in active listening and genuine engagement with the public.
The Chief Minister met with various public delegations to discuss pressing issues, assuring them of a responsive, people-centric approach to resolving their grievances promptly and effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Anuradha Prasad Joins UPSC: A Legacy of Public Service Excellence
Harnessing AI: A Guidebook for Ethical Governance by CII
Mamata Banerjee to Visit Violence-Hit Murshidabad: A Renewed Focus on Peace and Governance
CII Stresses the Need for Robust AI Governance to Harness Opportunities and Mitigate Risks
UAE Hosts GETS 2025: A New Era in Technology Governance