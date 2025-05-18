Left Menu

Congress Slams BJP's 'Trouble Engine' Governance in Assam

The Congress is studying Assam's economic challenges under the BJP before the state assembly polls. National spokesperson Charan Singh Sapra accuses the BJP of 'polarisation' tactics and mismanagement. He emphasizes formulating a comprehensive plan for Assam's financial issues, countering BJP narratives, and prioritizing cohesive Congress efforts.

Congress Slams BJP's 'Trouble Engine' Governance in Assam
The Indian National Congress is conducting an in-depth study on the economic difficulties faced by the people of Assam under the governance of the BJP-led administration. This study aims to compile findings ahead of the state assembly elections scheduled for next year.

Charan Singh Sapra, national spokesperson of the All India Congress Committee, described the BJP's 'double engine government' rhetoric as 'trouble engine government,' accusing the ruling party of concentrating on polarizing citizens while economic hardships intensify.

Sapra also criticized the state's increasing debt due to beneficiary schemes, raising concerns for future governments. The Congress is preparing a detailed roadmap to alleviate financial distress, which will be revealed alongside opposition strategies to counter the BJP's policies.

