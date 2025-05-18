Left Menu

Tharoor's Controversial Delegation Decision Amid Congress Dispute

Shashi Tharoor's acceptance to lead a government-invited multi-party delegation sparks controversy within the Congress, as his name was not initially recommended by the party. While the Congress in Kerala awaits the high command's stance, Tharoor defends his decision citing his expertise in foreign affairs.

The Congress in Kerala distanced itself from the recent controversy surrounding Shashi Tharoor's decision to lead a multi-party delegation abroad at the government's invitation. The party emphasized that it was up to the high command to comment on the issue.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan clarified the Congress hierarchy, underscoring Tharoor's position on the Working Committee. He stated that the central leadership should express its opinion on the matter, and the state unit would align with it.

This all unfolds as Tharoor defends his move, asserting the invitation came from Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju, due to his foreign affairs expertise. Notably, his name was absent from the original Congress nomination list, leading to internal tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

