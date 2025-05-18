Portugal's Election Tightrope: A Nation on the Verge of Change?

Portugal faces another wave of political uncertainty as voters head to the polls for the third general election in three years. The country struggles with a fragmented political landscape that hinders unity on pressing national issues like immigration, housing, and the cost of living.

Despite expectations to the contrary, political analysts, including Lisbon University's Marina Costa Lobo, believe the election will result in yet another minority government. The center-right Social Democrats and the center-left Socialist Party continue to dominate, but public frustration has fostered growth in alternative parties.

Corruption scandals and a tense housing market add complexity. Chega, a hard-right party, capitalizes on dissatisfaction with immigration policies, despite its own controversies. Housing prices have surged due to foreign arrivals, intensifying affordability issues in one of Western Europe's poorest countries.

